Watch | What is the Armed Forces Special Powers Act?

A video explaining the Armed Forces Special Powers Act

On October 1st, 2022, the Union Home Ministry extended the AFSPA, known as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act for another 6 months.

This special act will now only affect some parts of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Till March 31st, it was applicable to the whole of Nagaland and Assam.

According to government officials, the act is retained in some parts in the wake of uncertainty over the Naga peace process. First imposed in the Naga Hills in the late 50s, it soon spread across the seven sister States and later to Jammu and Kashmir.

While the act has been criticized for human rights violations and creating distrust, governments believe it helps prevent insurgencies in sensitive areas.

What is AFSPA and where has it been enforced over the years?