Watch | Uttarakhand Haldwani violence | All you need to know

February 17, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

These deserted lanes of Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, is the aftermath of a violence that broke out between the residents and the police.

On February 8, municipal authorities in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, demolished a mosque and a madrasa claiming they were illegal structures.

The consequent clash between the residents of the area and the police claimed the lives of five people and has left over 100 injured.

What led to the clash?

The municipal authorities proceeded towards the Banbhoolpura area with bulldozers and other heavy machinery to demolish the Mariyam mosque and the Abdul Razzaq Zakariya madrasa.

Scores of angry residents, including children, gathered at the spot to protest against the demolition.

The two structures were built decades ago on government land, which, the authorities alleged, had been encroached on by a contractor named Abdul Malik.

Read the full story:Sticks, stones, and bullet wounds in Haldwani

Reporting: Ishita Mishra

Visuals: ANI, The Hindu Archives, R V Moorthy

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S