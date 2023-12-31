Ram Temple, Congress Nyay Yatra| What is in store for 2024?

December 31, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Heading into 2024, also the year of Lok Sabha election, there is much to look forward to.

Two key events that are expected to have widespread ramifications are the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and the Bharat Nyay Yatra by the Congress

The ruling BJP and its ideological ecosystem led by the RSS are going all out to ensure that the consecration of the Ram temple is a grand success, given that the BJP had politically supported the movement over the Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to launch the Bharat Nyay Yatra from the eastern to the western part of the country, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier undertaken the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to begin Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon & Yuvasree S