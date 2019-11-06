NDRF teams arrived in Ahmedabad on November 5, 2019, in light of cyclone 'Maha'. Cyclone Maha is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar early on November 7. Six teams have arrived in Ahmedabad and each of these teams will be deployed to different districts. More NDRF personnel and teams are expected to arrive.
Watch | NDRF teams arrive in Ahmedabad to fight cyclone 'Maha'
more-in
Video footage of NDRF personnel arriving at Ahmedabad preparing for cyclone Maha
Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital
Related Topics Other States Videos Multimedia National
Next Story