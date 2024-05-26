Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | The Campaign trail and its various narratives

The ongoing Lok Sabha election is beyond the half-way point, and while the central question of the polls remains the same — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether he gets a third term — there are three significant mini narratives within this meta narrative on which the election hinges, namely, women, the youth, and the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran and Yuvasree S