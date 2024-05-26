GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | The Campaign trail and its various narratives

Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | The Campaign trail and its various narratives

Women, youth and Scheduled Castes emerge as important segments in the Lok Sabha election’s outcomes 

Updated - May 26, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The ongoing Lok Sabha election is beyond the half-way point, and while the central question of the polls remains the same — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether he gets a third term — there are three significant mini narratives within this meta narrative on which the election hinges, namely, women, the youth, and the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Also Read | Women, youth and Scheduled Castes emerge as important segments in the Lok Sabha election’s outcomes 

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran and Yuvasree S

Related Topics

India / politics (general) / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.