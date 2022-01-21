National

Watch | Amar Jawn Jyoti merged with National War Memorial flame

On the afternoon of January 21, 2022, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi was merged with the flame of the adjacent National War Memorial.

Read more: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial


