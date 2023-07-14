Watch | All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

July 14, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

After Chandrayaan 1 and 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next lunar adventure - Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3 is an upcoming robotic mission by ISRO, designed to land a rover on the moon’s surface. It is largely a repeat of Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft consists of three main components: a propulsion module, a lander, and a rover.

The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover to orbit around the moon. It will also continue to orbit the moon, gathering data and relaying signals, while the lander will detach and attempt to land the rover on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry a suite of seven advanced scientific instruments to analyse the lunar soil and study the moon’s environment. These instruments will help scientists gather valuable data about the surface, subsurface, and the presence of water ice, which could be crucial for future human missions.

Script: Sangeetha Kandavel and Shikha Kumari

Production: Shikha Kumari

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian