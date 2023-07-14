HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch |  All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

Watch | All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

A video explainer on the ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon

July 14, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

After Chandrayaan 1 and 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next lunar adventure - Chandrayaan-3. 

Chandrayaan-3 is an upcoming robotic mission by ISRO, designed to land a rover on the moon’s surface. It is largely a repeat of Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft consists of three main components: a propulsion module, a lander, and a rover. 

The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover to orbit around the moon. It will also continue to orbit the moon, gathering data and relaying signals, while the lander will detach and attempt to land the rover on the lunar surface. 

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry a suite of seven advanced scientific instruments to analyse the lunar soil and study the moon’s environment. These instruments will help scientists gather valuable data about the surface, subsurface, and the presence of water ice, which could be crucial for future human missions. 

Script: Sangeetha Kandavel and Shikha Kumari

Production: Shikha Kumari

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Related Topics

space programme

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.