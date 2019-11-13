Watch | A timeline of the Kartarpur Corridor

The first batch of Indian pilgrims travelled to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor, opened on November 9, 2019. This comes almost 20 years after the idea was proposed.

February 1999

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor when he took a bus ride to Lahore as a part of a peace initiative with Pakistan.

2000

Pakistan then agreed to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the shrine visa-free (and without passport) by constructing a bridge in Pakistan from the Indian side of the border to the shrine.

August 2018

The then Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who attended Pakistan PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony said that Pakistan would open the corridor on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.

November 2018

The Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the Pakistan border was approved by India's Cabinet. While Pakistani PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the corridor on the Pakistan side.

November 2019

Indian PM Modi flagged off the first batch of 562 Indian pilgrims including Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.