HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voice of Global South Summit: It is clear that world is in a state of crisis, says PM Modi

PM Modi said “We have turned page on another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and tensions.”

January 12, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of ‘Voice of Global South Summit’, on January 12, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of ‘Voice of Global South Summit’, on January 12, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of ‘Voice of Global South Summit’, via video conference, in New Delhi, on January 12, 2023.

At the inaugural session, Mr. Modi said “We have turned page on another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and tensions.”

The Prime Minister flagged concerns over rising prices of food, fuel and fertilisers as well as climate change.

He said “It is clear that world is in a state of crisis. We, the Global South, have largest stakes in future.”

Mr. Modi said “Most of global challenges have not been created by Global South, but they affect us more.”

The Prime Minister further said “India has always shared its developmental experience with our brothers of Global South.”

“As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the voice of Global South,” said Mr. Modi.

He further stated that “It is difficult to predict how long state of instability will last.”

Related Topics

summit / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.