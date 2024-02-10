Vidhura’s guiding principles

February 10, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

To a question on noble personalities, Vidhura replied that people who are very much learned or who attained outstanding academic achievements are not noble, but noble are those who plan and execute their lives’ aims properly. Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that three types of experience exist. Iswaryanubhavam — experiencing worldly pleasures through our faculties. Kaivalyanubhavam — realisation of self and Bhagavat Prapthi — realising that God alone gives us everything and He is the ultimate destination. Jeevathma is entirely dependent on Paramathma. An Apostle says he wants to place his head on the lotus feet of God and nothing else. Bharatha was blessed with the sandals (Paduka). The elephant Gajendra offered lotus at His feet.

People should hanker to obtain only those that are within the reach of their capacity (Yatha sakthi-Chikeershanthi). We should not neglect even trivial matters and should never insult one’s feelings by our disrespectful behaviour, however puny a person may be (Na kinchith avamanyanthe).

All are equal before God — whether rich or poor, learned or ignorant, strong or weak. Though Hanuman had found Sri Sita in Asokavanam and brought the Sanjeevi mountain, Lord Rama treated all the monkey legions equally. In the construction of the Sethu bridge, Lord Rama treated all the monkeys and squirrels alike.