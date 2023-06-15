Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated

All armed forces including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have made necessary preparation to provide assistance to the local people of Gujarat.
“Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams”, Ministry of Defence Spokesperson in Gujarat, Wing Commander N. Manish said.
