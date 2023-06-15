HamberMenu
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated

The Cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau port in Kutch between 4 and 8 p.m.

June 15, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall on June 15 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas, authorities have said.

The administration has shifted people from nearly 120 villages located between zero and 10 km from the seashore in Kutch district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

The IMD said that the intensity of rainfall will increase as the powerful weather system approaches the coast, with isolated places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Follow here for latest updates:

  • June 15, 2023 12:41
    Army, Navy and IAF teams on standby for relief operation

    All armed forces including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have made necessary preparation to provide assistance to the local people of Gujarat.

    “Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams”, Ministry of Defence Spokesperson in Gujarat, Wing Commander N. Manish said.

  • June 15, 2023 12:33
    67,000 people evacuated from Pakistan’s Sindh province

    The coastal regions of Pakistan were on high alert with over 67,000 people being evacuated to safer places in the southern Sindh province ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s expected landfall. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar Port in Sindh’s Thatta district and Kutch district in India.

  • June 15, 2023 12:00
    UAE astronaut Al-Neyadi captures Cyclone Biparjoy from space

    UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi captured the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea from space. The Arab astronaut, who is currently at the International Space Station, posted breathtaking pictures and a video of the formation of the Cyclone that will make landfall in Gujarat on June 15.

    📸: @Astro_Alneyadi

    biparjoy space 1.jpeg

    biparjoy space 2.jpeg

    biparjoy space 3.jpeg

  • June 15, 2023 11:49
    Fisher colony in Rupen Bandar in Gujarat’s Dwarka district evacuated

    Fisher colony in Rupen Bandar in Gujarat’s Dwarka district evacuated ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy later today. - PTI

  • June 15, 2023 11:48
    Cyclone Biparjoy 180 km away from Jakhau port

    Cyclone Biparjoy is moving north-northeastwards towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast and is around 180 km away from Jakhau port. - ANI

    A man walks through deserted Ashira Vandh village following evacuations as part of precautionary measures ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, near Jakhau port in Kutch district, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

    18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of the State road and building department, and 397 of the State electricity department have been deployed in different coastal districts.

    Biparjoy is the first Cyclone to cross Gujarat in nearly 25 years. In June 1998, an extremely severe cyclonic storm hit Kutch and parts of the coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat devastating coastal communities and killing nearly 3,000 people.

