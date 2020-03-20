National

Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant Singh go into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party

Vasundhara Raje./ File photo

Dushyant Singh also attended the Budget session of Parliament.

BJP MP and son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, has gone into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party, sources said on Friday.

Ms. Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in the country and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care.

Ms. Raje has also gone on self-quarantine. Ms. Raje, her son Ms. Singh and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Ms. Kapoor was also a guest. “As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” Ms. Raje tweeted.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom via Mumbai and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu. In a statement released on instagram, the 41-year-old ‘Baby Doll’ singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Mr. Singh, a Lok Sabha member, has also been attending the Budget session of the Parliament.

“This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred,” said TMC MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet, reacting to the news.

