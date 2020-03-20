‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has posted on Instagram, confirming that she has tested positive for the coronavirus in Lucknow.

Known for her songs like Baby Doll and Desi Look, the singer stated that she has had symptoms for the last four days, after she returned to Lucknow from London 10 days ago.

Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

She added, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.”

“I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care, KK.”

According to reports, the singer is currently at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), where she has been kept in isolation. Kanika was part of three events recently since her return: two in Lucknow and one in Kanpur, and had also thrown a party for friends and family, that was attended by politicians and socialities. Efforts are underway to trace the guests now, as well as quarantine the apartment Kanika was staying in.