GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varanasi court permits Hindu side to offer prayers at basement of Gyanvapi mosque complex

Varanasi district court allows a priest’s kin right to worship deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar: Hindu side counsel

January 31, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Gyanvapi Mosque as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi. File

The Gyanvapi Mosque as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi district court on January 31 granted rights to the Hindus to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha also asked the District Magistrate to takeover the basement and ensure that the puja starts in next 7 days.

The court allowed a priest’s kin the right to worship deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said.

“...puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform puja... Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days,” Mr. Jain said.

Meanwhile, a mosque committee has said that it will approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the judgment.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here. Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume puja.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Related Topics

religion and belief / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.