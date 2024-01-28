GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | ASI report on Gyanvapi | What are the political and legal implications?

ASI report on Gyanvapi | What are the political and legal implications?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the political and legal implications of the ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque case

January 28, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple, says the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey report of the structure prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI report concluded that it can be said there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure, that is the mosque.

The Varanasi district court on Wednesday ordered that the report of the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque, conducted by the ASI, be made public and hence allowing all petitioners, both Hindus and Muslims, getting access to the same.

Also Read: Explained | Gyanvapi and the Places of Worship Act

Also Read: Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran and Yuvasree S

India / Varanasi

