U.P. to establish cyber police stations in 57 districts after polls 

May 01, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is to establish cyber police stations in 57 districts after the parliamentary polls with each cyber police station having 25 posts for officers and employees.

The state government plans to create a total of 1,425 posts in the designated 57 police stations across the state. “The state government, in response to the rising incidents of cybercrime nationally and globally, has decided to establish cyber police stations across all 75 districts of the state. While cyber stations are already operational in 18 divisions, the remaining 57 districts will also get such stations following the Lok Sabha elections,” reads a statement by the U.P. government issued on Tuesday.

The statement added, “The Yogi Cabinet has already approved the setting up of cyber police stations in these districts. The finalisation of these stations will occur following the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct and the conclusion of the general elections.”

A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank police officer will run these stations. On December 19, 2023, the U.P. government approved the establishment of cyber police stations in each of the 75 districts in the state. “There is a pressing need for cyber police stations in all 75 districts, given escalating cybercrime rates nationally and globally. These stations will enhance surveillance of cybercrime in the state and facilitate swift and effective interventions,” said Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna.