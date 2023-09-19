U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over allegations by Canadian PM

September 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

The U.S. has said that it is “deeply concerned” about the allegations referenced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A State Department spokesperson added that the administration of President Joe Biden remained “in regular contact with our Canadian partners [and] it is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice”.

The State Department response comes a day after Mr. Trudeau said in the Canadian parliament that he had conveyed Ottowa’s concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “personally and directly” and in “no uncertain terms” when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the recent G-20 Summit in India.