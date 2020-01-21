U.P. police book Lucknow CAA protesters

The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged three criminal cases against the protesters, mostly women, demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment (Act) (CAA) at the Clocktower Park in Lucknow since Friday.

The police have named around two dozen persons in the FIRs, while more than 135 are unidentified protesters. Most of those named in the FIRs are women and include Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana, daughters of Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner.

The SHO of Thakurganj police station, where the FIRs were lodged, confirmed to The Hindu that the protesters were booked in three separate cases but no arrests were made yet.

In one of the FIRs, the Rana sisters and others have been booked under Sections 147, 145, 188 and 283 of the IPC. The charges are unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience to order and causing anger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation.

The case was lodged for dhakka mukki (pushing and shoving) by the protesters against the police on duty, a police officer said.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of the women constables on duty, alleged that on January 18, the persons named “pushed and shoved them out” of the site when they had gone there to disperse the crowd. The police said the protest gathering was held without any permission and violated the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC.

Ms. Sumaiya Rana condemned the police action and said the government was trying to save its face by booking the protesters.

CM’s stand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at political parties opposing the CAA, saying they spread negative propaganda to malign the country’s image by “pushing women to the front”. He did not refer to any incident or event. At a rally in support of the CAA in Gorakhpur, he urged supporters of the new law “not to remain silent”, and asked them to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing it.

He alleged that the Opposition was trying to “mislead people” on the CAA.