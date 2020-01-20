CAA protest: Opposition pushing women to the front to malign India, says Yogi Adityanath

Targeting other parties over their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused them of indulging in negative propaganda to malign the country’s image by “pushing women to the front.”

Though Mr. Adityanath did not refer to any incident or event, his remarks come at a time when women are holding sit-ins against the CAA and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens in Delhi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. In Lucknow and Prayagraj, both in Uttar Pradesh, protesters, a majority of them women, have accused the police of non-cooperation and hostility.

Addressing a rally in support of the CAA in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Mr. Adityanath used the allegory of the disrobing of Draupadi, a character in the epic Mahabharata, to blame the Opposition for trying to “malign” the country’s image globally.

Women have been staging a sit-in protest at the Clocktower park in old Lucknow since Friday. | Photo Credit: Omar Rashid

“The Opposition’s act is like the ‘cheer haran’. ‘Rashtre ke cheer haran jaisa hai’ (it is like the disrobing of the nation),” Mr. Adityanath said.

He accused the Opposition of trying to “spoil the atmosphere” in the country through “propaganda” against the country and by “pushing women to the front.”

‘Send postcards to PM’

Mr. Adityanath urged supporters of the new law to “not remain silent” and send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending their support for the CAA.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition was trying to “mislead people” on the CAA and that the protests against the amended law were part of a “conspiracy” to defame India by those who wanted to “obstruct” the growth of “New India.”