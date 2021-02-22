National

Uttar Pradesh govt presents first paperless Budget in Assembly

The Yogi Adityanath government on February 22 presented its first paperless Budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Budget for 2021-22 was presented by the State’s Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Reading out the Budget speech from a laptop, Mr. Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh “Aatmanirbhar” and ensure all round development of the State.

This is the fifth Budget of the present government in the State before the U.P. Assembly elections due early next year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 12:17:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/up-govt-presents-first-paperless-budget-in-assembly/article33901082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY