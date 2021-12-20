Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar let off in car accident case

Vehicle with survivor and relatives was hit by a truck, resulting in serious injuries

A Delhi court on Monday discharged former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five co-accused in connection with the 2019 car accident suffered by the Unnao rape survivor in which the woman and her lawyer sustained injuries and two of her aunts were killed.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who noted that there was no prima facie evidence against Sengar, Gyanendra Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Rinku Singh and Aadesh Singh .

ACMM Pandey however went on to frame charges against four other accused persons. The court has posted the matter for Tuesday.

As per case records, in 2019 a truck collided with the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling. While her aunts were killed in the collision, the woman and her lawyer sustained serious injuries.

Following this, a case of murder was lodged against Sengar and his associates by the U.P. Police. However, a CBI probe into the incident found that there was no criminal conspiracy to commit murder or attempt to murder of the woman and her kin. Subsequently, the woman's uncle moved a protest plea challenging the CBI's findings, claiming that the incident was an attempt to stop the survivor from submitting evidence before court.