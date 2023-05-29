Union Minister Chandrasekhar flays Congress’s UPA rule, terms it worst decade in Independent India

May 29, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying the Congress tenure (UPA government 2004-2014) was the worst decade for India and Indians amongst all the other bad decades in the history of Independent India.

He was speaking at Bharatiya Janta Party’s programme ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’ here to celebrate the successful nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

“Congress tenure is termed as India’s Lost Decade.. 2G, CWG, coal scam, etc were the milestones of the UPA’s lost decade,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

He said that it was only because of these anti-public friendly policies that in the year 2014, to make up for the ‘lost decade’, the citizens of India voted for change and gave a resounding mandate to the BJP.

“In these nine years, countless reforms and governance initiatives have been successfully implemented across the country that has steered India into its current strength,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said while many leaders, freedom fighters, and countrymen made supreme sacrifices for India’s freedom, but India never got any leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a vision of changing India.

BJP Haryana president O.P. Dhankar said that in these nine years, everyone has seen how India has emerged as a strong nation on the world map. “It gives me pleasure to share that the dreams we saw at a young age are now turning into reality as we are growing old. Abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram temple is such dreams which have come true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.