HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine years of Modi govt: Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

The Opposition party had also said that the government should mark the day of its anniversary as 'Maafi Diwas'

May 29, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a news conference at his residence in New Delhi.

Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a news conference at his residence in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 29 took a dig at the government over the completion of nine years in office, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26. It has highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Congress will ‘compel’ Centre to implement old pension scheme in entire country: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Attacking the government in a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!"

"Arrogant claims — 'inflation is not visible' or 'we do not eat this expensive thing at all'. Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal', due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!" Mr. Kharge said.

With Prime Minister Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress had asked him nine questions last week on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party had also said that the government should mark the day of its anniversary as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Related Topics

politics / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.