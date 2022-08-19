Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Mr. Bhalla as Home Secretary for one more year.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on August 19, 2022 given one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Mr. Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Mr. Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e. up to August 22, 2023, it said.
