GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was speaking during the commissioning of stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal.

December 26, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Defence Minister speaks at the commissioning ceremony of INS Imphan in Mumbai on December 26, 2023. Twitter/@rajnathsingh

Union Defence Minister speaks at the commissioning ceremony of INS Imphan in Mumbai on December 26, 2023. Twitter/@rajnathsingh

The Indian government has taken serious cognisance of the recent attacks on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba, and it will take strict action against those behind the attacks by finding them even from the "depths of seas", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on December 26.

Speaking after the commissioning of stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal, Mr. Singh said India has intensified patrolling of the seas after the recent attacks on merchant navy ships.

 

“The Indian government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously. We will find those who executed the recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them,” Mr. Singh said.

MV Chem Pluto with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard deployed a number of assets to provide assistance to the ship.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea. Indian officials later clarified that the commercial oil tanker was not an Indian-flagged vessel.

Meanwhile, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said four destroyers have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant ships.

He said P-8I aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters and Coast Guard ships — all have been deployed jointly to counter the threats of piracy and drone attacks.

Related Topics

armed Forces / defence contract / defence equipment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.