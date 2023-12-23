Drone strike hits ship off India’s coast: maritime agencies

December 23, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Dubai

A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on December 23 but caused no casualties, two maritime agencies said, with one reporting the vessel was linked to Israel.

UKMTO have received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. https://t.co/qFzIsjDvnj#MaritimeSecurity#marsecpic.twitter.com/gBARms8K9T — United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) December 23, 2023

The unclaimed attack off the coast of Veraval (Gujarat) caused a fire on board, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, which said the “Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated.”

“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” the firm said on its website.

It said the Indian navy was responding. The navy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)