Union Cabinet approves setting up of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ autonomous body for youth development

The body will provide equitable access to youth to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India across the entire spectrum of the government

October 11, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on October 11, 2023.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on October 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on October 11 approved the setting up of “Mera Yuva Bharat” (My Bharat) autonomous body, an overarching institutional mechanism to instil a sense of duty among the youth (including those located overseas) towards the country to strengthen the movement for making India a developed nation, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The body, powered by technology for youth development, will provide equitable access to youth to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India across the entire spectrum of the government.

They will be brought together on the digital platform by involving them in various voluntary participation and training programmes.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Mr. Thakur said the primary objective of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ is to make it a “whole of government platform for youth development.

The body will be dedicated to the nation on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

