Union Cabinet approves memoranda on health products with Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Ecuador

The Cabinet chaired by PM Modi was apprised of the three Memoranda of Understanding that were signed between the Health Ministry's CDSCO and the respective regulatory authorities of the three countries.

January 18, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

“The Union Cabinet on January 18 approved separate memorandum with the Netherlands, Dominican Republic and Ecuador on cooperation in the field of medical products regulation,” an official statement said.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) which were signed between the Health Ministry's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the respective regulatory authorities of the three countries.

The MoU between the CDSCO and the Directorate General for Medicine, Foods and Sanitary Products Organisations of Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistant of Dominican Republic was signed on October 4 last year.

“Issues of substandard and falsified medicines moving in the international markets, and interaction amongst regulatory agencies are facilitated through the MoU,” it stated.

“Convergence in the regulatory practices could help increasing export of medicines from India and consequentially create employment opportunities for educated professionals in the pharmaceutical sector,” the statement said.

The Memorandum of Intent (MoI) between the CDSCO and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands was signed on November 7, 2023.

“The MoI seeks to establish a framework for cooperation and exchange of information in matters relating to medical products regulation,” the statement said.

“The MoI between the regulatory authorities of the two countries will facilitate better understanding of medical products regulation with regard to pharmaceuticals including raw materials for pharmaceutical use, biological products, medical devices and cosmetic products,” the statement stated.

The MoU between the CDSCO and the Agencia Nacional de Regulaction, Control Y Vigilancia Sanitria 'ARCSA, Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez of Ecuador, was signed on November 7 last year.

“The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and would help in increased cooperation in the field of medical products regulation and better coordination in international fora,” the official statement said.

“The MoUs will facilitate export of medical products leading to foreign exchange earnings. This would be a step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said.

