Unemployment and inflation are main reasons behind Parliament security breach, says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at the government, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said only the BJP and Home Minister are “politicising” the issue. 

December 16, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during a meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on December 16, 2023.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during a meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unemployment and inflation, brought about by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are the main reasons behind the security breach in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on December 16.

“There has definitely been a security breach and that’s there. But why did it happen? The biggest issue before the country is unemployment and it’s simmering across the country because of the policies of Modi ji’s policies,” Mr Gandhi told reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters after attending a meeting of the political affairs committee of the Gujarat. 

“There has definitely been a breach but behind it is unemployment and inflation,”

  

Subsequently, in a post on X, Mr Gandhi said,“Where are the jobs? The youth are disappointed. We have to focus on this issue and provide jobs to the youth,”he added.

His comments come just days after the government accused the Congress and other INDIA partners of politicising a “grave national issue”.

Hitting back at the government, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said only the BJP and Home Minister are “politicising” the issue. 

“The Home Ministry is telling that it is an issue of Parliament under the Speaker. What exactly is Delhi Police telling the court? That it is a terror attack. Delhi lolice is under the Home Minister, isn’t it?”asked Mr Venugopal.

The Congress leader said those people who keep talking about national security all the time can’t even protect Parliament House.

“We didn’t politicise. We didn’t say it’s a terror attack. We only said it’s a serious security breach,”he noted.

Mr Venugopal also said that while BJP MP Prathap Simha, who had recommended the passes for the intruders, faced no action, the government is getting Opposition MPs suspended for raising questions.

“Now, a major role for the presiding officers is to suspend Opposition members,” he said.

