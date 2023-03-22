HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UN telecom body opens area office and innovation centre in India

The area office will work with local stakeholders and develop connectivity in South Asia, ITU’s secretary-general said

March 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin speaks during the inauguration of ITU Area office & Innovation Centre, in New Delhi, on March 22, 2023.

International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin speaks during the inauguration of ITU Area office & Innovation Centre, in New Delhi, on March 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) opened an area office and innovation centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. The facility will be funded by the Union government, and located within the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a government body for telecom research, the specialised agency of the United Nations said in a press release.

“Meaningful connectivity and innovation are tightly linked, and we will use our new presence in South Asia to expand the benefits of digital technology for everyone, everywhere,” ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin said in a statement.

The Host Country Agreement (HCA) to set up the area office, was signed in March 2022. A brief published by the ITU indicated that the office would work towards introducing advanced technologies, contributing to telecom development in South Asia, and promoting connectivity overall.

The innovation centre would be a test-bed for experimental technology and promote growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the ITU said.

At the launch event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the “6G Vision Statement”, a 34-page document, outlining some ideas for the next generation of telecommunications, even as telcos work to roll out 5G networks in more and more districts.

Related Topics

telecommunication service / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.