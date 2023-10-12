HamberMenu
UGC to issue guidelines to universities on website contents

October 12, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of University Grants Commission.

| Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to give instructions to all universities and other higher education institutions on what information should be mandatorily disclosed in their websites. The UGC will soon make the draft guidelines on this public for inviting feedback. According to the draft guidelines, apart from acts and statutes, details of admission, fees and student services should be published on the websites.

Institutional development plans, annual reports, accreditation or ranking, academic programmes, academic calendar, prospectus, fee structure for various programmes, fee refund policy, foreign and industry collaborations, patents and publications also must be made available on the websites.

Details of accommodation, fellowships/ scholarships, academic bank of credits, Student Grievance Redressal Committee, ombudsperson, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Internal Complaint Committee, Anti-Ragging Cell with Helpline number, Equal Opportunity Cell and Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell must be made available for the students through the website.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said websites of several universities lack not only in providing basic minimum information related to their university but also at many a times, their websites are not functional and updated. “This causes lot of inconveniences and uncertainty to the stakeholders,” he said. “We have prepared a check list of these information to be provided by the universities on their websites”, Prof. Kumar added.

