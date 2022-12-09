UGC set to announce new credit, curriculum frame for UG courses

December 09, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to announce a new credit and curriculum framework for under-graduate programmes which prescribes courses on “understanding India”, modern Indian languages and yoga.

Through the Curriculum and Credit Framework for the Undergraduate Programme (CCFUGP), the UGC aims to implement the recommendations in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 for making higher education multi-disciplinary. It will replace the Choice Based Credit System that pre-dates the NEP. The framework is recommendatory and not compulsory in nature.

The Hindu has viewed the document on the CCFUGP to be made public next week.

The curriculum prescribed by the UGC consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses along with courses from other disciplines, modern Indian language and English language, skill enhancement courses and value added courses.

For learning a modern Indian language along with English language, it has proposed eight credits out of a total of 160 credits at the end of the four-year degree. Special emphasis of the course has to be on communication skills, and students will also be expected to “acquaint themselves with the cultural and intellectual heritage of the chosen MIL and English language.”

The value added courses common to all students could carry 6 to 8 credits and will include subjects like understanding India, environmental science, digital and technological solutions, health and wellness, yoga education, sports, and fitness.

There will be separate skill enhancement courses aimed at imparting practical skills, hands-on training and soft skills in order to enhance the employability of students. Vocational education training will also get 12 credits. Students will also receive credits for summer internships.

It will allow students multiple entries and and exits — completing the first year will fetch a student a certificate, two years will get them a diploma, after three years they will get a bachelor’s degree, and after four years a bachelor’s degree with honours.

TStudents who secure 75% of marks and above in the first six semesters and wish to undertake research at the undergraduate level can choose a research stream in the fourth year, for which they will be awarded UG (Honours with research) degree.

Students will have flexible degree options with single or double major.

Learners can move from one institution to another, and can also switch to alternative modes of learning such as open and distance learning, online learning or hybrid mode.