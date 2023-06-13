Two warships launched, keel laid for a third vessel at Kolkata-based GRSE

June 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kolkata-based defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) on June 13 launched two warships of different classes into the water while the keel of a third vessel was laid. The ships launched were Anjadip, the 3rd Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft (ASWSWC), and Sanshodhak, the 4th Survey Vessel Large (SVL) while the keel was laid for the 7th ASWSWC, GRSE said in a statement.

“GRSE is now building eight ASWSWCs and four SVLs for the Indian Navy and the ships are at various stages of completion. Anjadip was the third vessel of this series to be launched and Sanshodhak is the fourth and last in the series of SVLs being built by GRSE,” it stated.

Speaking at the event, Cmde P.R. Hari (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE said the ASW Shallow Watercraft Project has eight ships and the Survey Vessel Large Project has four ships.

“We launched the first SVL on December 5, 2021, and thereafter we have been launching a ship every six months with the last ship being launched today. As far as the ASW Shallow Watercraft Project is concerned, we launched the first ship on December 20, 2022, and are churning out a ship every month and we intend to maintain this tempo.”

Anjadip is named after an island close to India’s western coast that is now part of the Indian Naval base INS Kadamba. Anjadip offered strong resistance in 1961 when India took back Goa from the Portuguese. The island also has a memorial for the brave Indian marines who were martyred there. This ship is also the reincarnation of a Soviet-era ASW ship of the Indian Navy which was decommissioned in December 2003.

“The ASWSWCs require less draft and can operate close to the coast, searching for underwater threats and neutralising enemy assets such as midget submarines and mines. Equipped with advanced sonar and armed with the latest weaponry, such as lightweight torpedoes and ASW rockets, these warships will pack a tremendous punch, once they become operational,” the statement added.