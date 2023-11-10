HamberMenu
Two teachers of an Odisha school picked up on charges of gang-raping a student

The Odisha police have detained two teachers for allegedly gang-raping a girl in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

November 10, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a heinous act, two teachers were suspected to have gang-raped a student of Class VI in a residential school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The incident happened in a residential school under limits of Kundei Police Station of Nabarangpur police station.

“The incident had taken place on November 7. The girl, who was fearful, did not disclose the incident to anyone. However, she told her mother on Thursday [November 9] when her health deteriorated,” said Rohit Verma, Superintendent of Police of Nabarangpur.

Subsequently, her parents lodged a complaint with police. Based on the complaint, two teachers were picked up and interrogated. Mr. Verma said, “Police were investigating further into the incident to ascertain involvement of two persons.”

