Passengers of two Shramik trains stage protests in Unnao

Migrant workers on a Shramik train from Karnataka to Bihar created a ruckus and vandalised property at the Unnao junction angered by the lack of food and water, officials said on Saturday.

Similar scenes were witnessed near Chandauli’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station where scores of them had blockaded the tracks protesting the long halt at the outer signal, leaving them without food or water.

In Unnao, some passengers going to Darbhanga in Bihar from Bengaluru broke the window panes of the station building complaining about the poor arrangements. The train did not have a scheduled stop there but had to stop since the route ahead was not clear, said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

The passengers complained that they had been in the train for 3-4 days but had not got proper food or water, he said.

The train continued its journey after officials met the passengers, he added.

The train from Visakhapatnam to Samastipur in Bihar was reportedly halted for the entire night at the outer signal at Chandauli leading to a similar scene.

“We have not got food for two days,” said a passenger. Many raised slogans against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A railway official said the train was stopped at the signal from 12.25 a.m. to 05.20 a.m. Angered by this, passengers protested for 30 minutes, even placing boulders on three-four tracks.

This caused a delay in the journey of 3-4 other trains, he said.

The train moved towards its destination after negotiations with the passengers, the official said.