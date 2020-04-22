Coronavirus | Bihar is lagging behind, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader, has criticised the State government’s “inefficiency” in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email interview, he said free rations and more cash incentives should be given to the poor until the lockdown is lifted. Excerpts.

Are you satisfied with the Bihar government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the State?

The basic thing to fight against COVID-19 should be saving lives as well as livelihoods. The Bihar government appears far behind it as of today. Testing is among the lowest in the country with dilapidated medical infrastructure and there is absolutely no income support programme for the poor and working class.

Do you think the number of COVID-19 cases in the State is very low and there should be more rapid tests?

Yes, absolutely. The numbers of positive cases are lower only because of conservatively low testing. With dense population of 12.3 crore, the risk of virus’s spread is very high in Bihar. Asymptomatic cases are surging and rapid testing will help in gauging the spread of contagion and breaking the transmission chain.

Is it true that with its limited medical facilities, the Bihar government feels helpless in detecting COVID-19 cases?

I think, the real problem is lack of intent in the leadership. Should the government surrender just because it doesn’t have required ammunition? If a small and young State like Chhattisgarh can erect makeshift hospitals in record-breaking time, why can’t Bihar? Had the government been proactively strategising in this lockdown buffer of almost 60 days, a lot could have been achieved on the medical infrastructure front.

But the Chief Minister has been holding marathon meetings with top officials to monitor the situation in the State...

What is the end result of these marathon meetings? The question remains why the Chief Minister remained incommunicado. Whilst other CMs are on the ground and briefing their people on a daily basis, Nitishji chose to speak after 18 days.

The government says it has paid ₹1,000 into the bank accounts of the poor? Does this help?

Even a family of three persons can’t live for more than three days with ₹1,000 during the lockdown.

The government should ensure free ration and more cash incentives on a weekly basis with more transparency until the lockdown ceases. Every day we have been interacting with thousands migrants. Even this cash hasn’t been disbursed to 40%-50% of the beneficiaries.

The government says about 1.8 lakh migrants have returned to the State. Do you agree with this figure?

From where and how did the government mine this? Did the government facilitate their return? Has the government screened, tested and quarantined 1.8 lakh migrants? There are more than a million stranded outside the State, desperately wanting to come back home. Why has the government abandoned them?

Unlike the U.P. government, Bihar has refused to allow students studying in Kota, Rajasthan, to return home...

The Bihar govt. has double standards and discriminatory policies on the issue of Kota students. They give permission to bring back children of the high and mighty, like they issued a pass to a State BJP MLA to bring back his ward.