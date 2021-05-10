Two naval ships with medical supplies from Singapore, Middle East arrive

In one of the single largest consignment of emergency medical supplies from abroad, Navy’s landing ship tank INS Airavat arrived at the naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam from Singapore with eight 20-tonne cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) and other critical COVID-19 medical stores, including 3898 oxygen cylinders, as part of Operation Samudra Setu II. In addition, INS Trikand reached Mumbai with two 27 MT (metric tonne) oxygen filled containers from Qatar.

INS Airavat’s consignment also comprises 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 filled oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits, the Navy said on Monday.

A third ship, INS Kolkata, is arriving at the New Mangalore port with two 27 MT oxygen filled containers, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators embarked from Qatar and Kuwait.

Last week, the Navy, as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, diverted nine warships deployed on the high seas to various ports in the region, extending from Kuwait in the west to Singapore in the east, to pick up emergency medical oxygen and other supplies.

Singapore has also facilitated the contribution of 300 oxygen concentrators from Olam International and Temasek foundation to Tamil Nadu. These were handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, the Singapore high Commission in India said on social media.