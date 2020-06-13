National

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

Army jawan stand guarding Kulgam District in south Kashmir. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The operation is on, the official added.

