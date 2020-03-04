Two killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Two persons were killed in a militant attack on a police patrol in the Sopore area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. Showkat Khanday, a special police officer, and Umar Subhan Wagay, a civilian, are the dead.

A official said armed militants fired upon policemen manning the Warpora post.

Two policemen and a civilian received bullet injuries in the exchange of fire.

“One policeman and one civilian died in hospital,” the official said.