Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Security forces have cordoned off the area in Sopore and have launched an operation to nab the attackers.

Six civilians were injured on October 28 when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said.

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

“#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature,” Kashmir police said on Twitter.

