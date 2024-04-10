GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two HPCL officials booked for alleged pilferage of petroleum products by CBI

The probe was based on a complaint by HPCL’s Chief Vigilance Officer, alleging that the two officers conspired with private companies to allow pilferage of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal

April 10, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: P.V. Anusree

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Assistant Managers (Operations) posted at its Mathura Terminal in Uttar Pradesh, two private companies, and others, for alleged pilferage of petroleum products.

The officials have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh, while SR Transport Company and Jadon Transport Company have also been named.

The CBI launched the probe based on a complaint lodged by HPCL’s Chief Vigilance Officer, alleging that from June 2022 to January 2024, the two Assistant Managers (Operations) conspired with the private companies to allow theft and pilferage of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal. They purportedly caused a wrongful loss of about ₹5.82 crore to the exchequer and corresponding gain to the private transport companies.

“It was also alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, both the accused Assistant Managers Operations allowed excess loading of totalling about 642 kilo litre petroleum products in the tank trucks of accused private transport companies on 305 instances,” the agency’s officials said.

On Wednesday, the CBI conducted searches on the residential and official premises of the accused persons in Agra and Mathura, during which property documents and about ₹12 lakh in cash were seized.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.