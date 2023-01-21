HamberMenu
Twitter deleted post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: Derek O’Brien

The TMC MP also posted the mail he received from Twitter

January 21, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Derek O’Brien alleged that a tweet by him on the BBC documentary on PM Modi has been deleted by Twitter. File

Derek O’Brien alleged that a tweet by him on the BBC documentary on PM Modi has been deleted by Twitter. File | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, Mr. O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

Also Read | BBC documentary on PM Modi is ‘propaganda’ and reflects ‘colonial mindset’, says India

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged.

He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.

"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

