Truck drivers across States protest Centre’s new law on hit-and-run cases

As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of ₹7 lakh

January 02, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Agencies
Truck drivers blocked Agra-Delhi National Highway as they stage a protest against the new hit-and-run law, in Mathura on January 1, 2024.

Truck drivers blocked Agra-Delhi National Highway as they stage a protest against the new hit-and-run law, in Mathura on January 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work across several States on January 1 to protest against the provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run law road accident cases.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of ₹7 lakh.

Amid transporters strike, U.P. asks Divisional Commissioners, DMs to resolve crisis

Maharashtra

Truck drivers staged ‘rasta roko’ protests at many places in Maharashtra on Monday. The protests raised the spectre of a shortage of fuel at some places. Some petrol pumps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have already stopped functioning, an office-bearer of the petroleum dealers association said.

Road blockade protests were also held in Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Gondia districts, officials said, adding that the situation in Navi Mumbai and other places is under control.

At least 40 truck drivers were arrested in Navi Mumbai, a police official said, adding that six persons involved in beating up the policeman have been identified.

Gujarat

Officials said protesters set up blocks on highways passing through Kheda, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Bharuch and Mehsana districts by parking vehicles.

The Mehsana-Ambaji highway in Mehsana and Ahmedabad-Indore highway in Kheda were blocked for some time after protesters placed burning tyres on the arterial routes.

A video showing a long queue of parked trucks on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway near Kanera village in Kheda was widely circulated on social media, with those uploading them asking commuters to avoid the route due to a 10-kilometre traffic jam as a result of the protests.

Rajasthan

“There were jams on Dholpur-Karauli route, Udaipur-Nathdwara route, Sawai Madhopur-Kota Lalsot route, Bhilwara-Ajmer route and Anupgarh-Ganganagar due to the protest. Operation of roadways buses was affected but it resumed after police intervention,” Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation Spokesperson Ashutosh Awana said.

Madhya Pradesh

While road blockades were seen in some places in the State due to protests by drivers, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps due to panic over fear of disrupted fuel supply in various cities.

Protesting drivers also blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway and a few roads in Indore, affecting the movement of vehicles and essential commodities.

In Bhopal, drivers staged an agitation at Lalghati and stopped city buses and vehicles, and some protesters also gathered at Board Office Square in MP Nagar.

(With PTI inputs)

