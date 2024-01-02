GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid nationwide strike by drivers and transporters on increased punishment in hit-and-run cases, MHA to meet transport body 

The increase to a maximum jail term of ten years comes in response to SC judgments calling for stern action against drivers who flee the scene; drivers say they fear mob justice even when they are not at fault

January 02, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Vijaita Singh
Truck drivers protesting against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per which, a driver may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment in a hit-and-run case, in Lucknow on January 02, 2023.

Truck drivers protesting against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per which, a driver may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment in a hit-and-run case, in Lucknow on January 02, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As transporters across the country struck work to protest the increase in punishment in hit-and-run cases in the yet to be implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Union Home Ministry on January 2 convened a meeting with the All India Motor Transport Congress .

The transporters, which include bus and taxi unions, have called a nationwide strike from January 1 to 30 to protest Section 106 of the BNS, which was enacted to replace the Indian Penal Code, that prescribes a maximum ten-year imprisonment in cases of rash and negligent driving.

A top government source clarified that if a driver has accidentally hit someone and informs the police in time, then he or she will face a lesser punishment of five years imprisonment. The duration of sentences in such cases has been increased to 10 years because of observations made by the Supreme Court, another government official said.

Danger of lynching

Kultaran Singh Atwal of the All India Motor Transport Congress said that it was the drivers who have gone on strike, adding that as transporters, they were obliged to support the protest.

“Whenever an accident takes place, the case is always registered against the driver of the heavy vehicle, even though the driver of the small vehicle is at fault. There are chances of being thrashed and in some instances drivers have been lynched. Drivers are an unorganised lot, they do not have a leadership. Since this impacts them the most, they have gone on a strike,” Mr. Atwal told The Hindu.

He added that the impact of the strike was felt all over the country, especially in the northern States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, but also in West Bengal, Odisha, and the southern States.

‘Flee, then call police’

“There are instances when someone who has caused an accident flees the scene for fear of being attacked by a crowd. In such cases, the person can move away from the scene of crime and call the police. If one calls the police, then they will escape harsh punishment,” the government source said.

Section 106(1) of the BNS provides for a punishment of zero to five years, while Section 106(2) provides for a punishment of zero to ten years in ‘hit and run’ cases.

Less jail time if accident is reported

“The Supreme Court has stated in multiple cases that strict action should be taken against those drivers who recklessly drive vehicles, cause accidents resulting in someone’s death, and then flee the scene. If a person immediately reports to a police officer or magistrate about the accident caused by reckless driving the individual will not be charged under subsection 106(2). Instead, the person will be charged under 106(1), where the sentence is lesser, i.e. up to 5 years and is a bailable offence. Section 106(2) is non-bailable,” the other government official said.

The amended Section 106 (1) of the Sanhita says that “Whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine; and if such act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing medical procedure, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Currently, under the IPC’s Section 304A, the punishment for causing death by negligence is two years imprisonment and fine or both. 

