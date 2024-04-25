GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tripura tribals block roads to demand drinking water

In Thungcharai, under the Panisagar subdivision, residents have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if their village does not receive drinking water immediately.

April 25, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Residents of several villages in Tripura have blocked roads to demand drinking water. The extreme heat wave has caused water scarcity in remote villages, mostly within the jurisdiction of the Tripura tribal autonomous district council.

In Thungcharai, under the Panisagar subdivision, residents have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if their village does not receive drinking water immediately. The election for the East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for April 26 in the second phase of polls.

An official from the drinking water and sanitation department of the tribal autonomous district council stated on Wednesday that arrangements have been made to send water tankers to affected villages. Villages in hills and remote areas often face severe water shortages during the summer.

Residents are at risk of contracting diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases from contaminated water.

State government officials stated that the health department, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), is setting up medical teams to visit these far-flung areas and provide emergency treatment to those suffering from waterborne illnesses.

