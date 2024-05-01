GIFT a SubscriptionGift
27 polling officers and staff suspended for ‘violations’ in Tripura

Tripura went to the polls in two phases, with the election for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat held on April 19 and the East Tripura (ST) seat on April 26

May 01, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls on April 19, 2024. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has taken punitive action against over two dozen officers and staff involved in the Lok Sabha election process in Tripura for various breaches and violations of orders. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that a total of 27 government personnel have been suspended from service after charges against them were prima facie established.

The office stated that according to an existing order of the Election Commission, the suspension of these erring government personnel cannot be revoked without the assent of the commission. It also stated that consultation with the Election Commission is mandatory in matters involving the reinstatement of suspended officials.

No repoll

Tripura went to the polls in two phases, with the election for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat held on April 19 and the East Tripura (ST) seat on April 26. While opposition parties have alleged electoral malpractice in various forms, the Election Commission has not ordered a repoll at any election centre.

The opposition cited the suspension of 27 officers and staff as evidence of malpractice. The ruling BJP said the elections were violence free and peaceful, and said action against some officials was not essentially linked to allegations of “malpractices.”

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Congress, including state PCC President Asish Kumar Saha and leader Sudip Roy Barman, met with the Election Commission in New Delhi yesterday to demand a repoll at approximately 600 booths covering the West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, as well as the Ramnagar assembly seat, which also went to the polls on April 19 alongside the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat.

