Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tripura records 81% turnout; poll officer suspended

Though polling was largely peaceful, voters from two remote villages boycotted the election to protest against drinking water scarcity and lack of civic amenities

April 27, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPAT machines to a strong room at the end of East Tripura 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar on Friday.

Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPAT machines to a strong room at the end of East Tripura 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Around 81% voters exercised their franchise in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on Friday amid complaints of irregularities and misconduct.

The Election Commission has initiated proceedings against two presiding officers for allegedly favouring a political party during the election process. State election officials have begun a probe against a voter who posted a photo on social media while casting his vote.

Though polling was largely peaceful, voters from two remote villages boycotted the election to protest against drinking water scarcity and lack of civic amenities. The angry residents of Sadai Mohan Para in Ganganagar and a locality in Ampinagar assembly constituency refused to cast their votes despite requests from district administration officials.

The two presiding officers against whom action was taken were deployed at polling stations in Krishnapur and Ampinagar assembly constituencies. One of them, Ajit Chandra Das, has been suspended and the other officer is likely to face similar action, according to the poll panel.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA block have complained of irregularities in many of the 1,164 polling stations where voting took place. CPI(M) State secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the BJP failed to organise massive rigging in the East constituency as it did during the first phase on April 19.

BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee refuted the charges of Opposition parties and congratulated the people for the huge turnout. He said the entire polling exercise was “completely peaceful”.

A total of nine candidates were in the fray, with BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarma and CPI(M) candidate Rajendra Reang being the main contenders.

