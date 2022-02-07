Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha resign

Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters

BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha on February 7 resigned from the Tripura Assembly, and also gave up the membership of their party.

Mr. Barman and Mr. Saha met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters.

Mr. Barman told reporters that they will travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation that they may join the Congress on February 8.

“We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP State president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party,” said Mr. Saha.

The BJP’s tally went down to 33 in the 60-member Assembly with the resignation of the two MLAs.