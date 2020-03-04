Trinamool sets up fund for Delhi riot victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday decided to form a fund under the aegis of her party, Trinamool Congress, to help victims and their families of what she termed as “genocide” in Delhi.

Ms. Banerjee had announced the setting up of the fund on Monday during the launch of ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s pride Mamata), the TMC’s mass outreach campaign.

Ms. Banerjee was the first contributor to the fund. She gave ₹ 5 lakh from royalty received for the books she has authored and her pension from Parliament.

Besides, all 35 Trinamool MPs will make a minimum contribution of ₹10,000 each. The MLAs and other office-bearers of the party have also been asked to contribute. The party sources clarified that they will be directly distributing the funds to the families of those who died or injured in the riots.

Slams ‘incompetence’

On Monday, Ms. Banerjee slammed the Centre over its ‘incompetence’ in handling the Delhi violence as she addressed a massive crowd at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Observing a minute silence for the victims, Ms. Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence: “They had all the police and intelligence in their hands, why did they allow this to happen?”

TMC’s floor leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that so far ₹10 lakh had been collected for the funds. “We cannot bring back lives lost but at least can express our solidarity,” he said.