Trinamool Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Zero Hour, protesting against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly withholding the SC and ST legislation cleared by the State Assembly.

As the party MPs protested inside the House, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended live transmission of the proceedings on Rajya Sabha TV.

The Bill is concerning the formation of SC & ST commission in the State.

“The WB Governor has withheld the legislation that was cleared by the West Bengal Assembly. This is an insult to the Constitution, West Bengal Assembly, both Dalit and tribal communities and the people of West Bengal,” TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said at a press conference after staging the walkout.

The TMC is now demanding that the Narendra Modi government should call back the Governor. “The West Bengal Governor’s house has turned into a local shakha of RSS”, Mr. O’Brien added.